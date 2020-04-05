Elitium (EUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $131,391.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $131,391.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00011968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. In the last week, Elitium has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.02602927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,159,826 tokens. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

