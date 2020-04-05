Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $17,112.59

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $17,112.59 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.02114680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00074980 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

