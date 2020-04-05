Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $15,897.13 and $48.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.02112443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00075257 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.