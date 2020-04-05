Elrond Price Reaches $0.0009 (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Elrond has a market cap of $8.72 million and $2.22 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.02569795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201789 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,082,115,041 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

