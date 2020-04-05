Elysian Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $673,152.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $39,350.96 and approximately $673,152.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.02560822 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00200153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

