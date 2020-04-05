Emercoin (EMC) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $3,520.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,407,782 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

