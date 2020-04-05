Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,806 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Encore Wire worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 129,347 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 779,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 286,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

WIRE stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

