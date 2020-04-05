EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0046 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $287,078.28 and approximately $202.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.02600123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033741 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.