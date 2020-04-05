Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. 1,138,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.