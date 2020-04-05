Energo (TSL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,199.30

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Energo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Coinrail. Energo has a total market capitalization of $100,199.30 and approximately $255.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.04547880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009499 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

