Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERII. BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

ERII stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 188,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,709. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $406.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 3.49. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $128,768.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,357 shares in the company, valued at $510,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,553 shares of company stock worth $401,839. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

