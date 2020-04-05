Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,942,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,629,464. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

