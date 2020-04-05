Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Cap of $125,586.76

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $125,586.76 and $7.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

