Energycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $116,418.57 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $116,418.57 and approximately $13.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

