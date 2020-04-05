Enigma Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex and Mercatox. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00984730 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000944 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, ABCC, Mercatox, Binance, AirSwap, Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, GOPAX, Upbit, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

