Enjin Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.85 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinrail. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $76.01 million and $6.85 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02573291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00199988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjincoin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Coinrail, Tidex, IDEX, Liqui, COSS, Kucoin, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.