Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

ENQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enquest to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 21 ($0.28) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enquest from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 421,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £33,749.20 ($44,395.16).

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 9.44 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.10. Enquest has a 12 month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

