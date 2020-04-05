Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 795,790 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 26.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 338.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 893,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

