Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Entegris worth $75,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,003 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,330,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,849,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,206,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares during the period.

ENTG opened at $42.11 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

