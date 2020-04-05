EnterCoin Price Up 33.6% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $6,931.51 and $18.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.23 or 0.04569042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,164 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.