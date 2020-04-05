EOS (EOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $2.50 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00034621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bibox, COSS and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,233,740 coins and its circulating supply is 921,533,729 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Kraken, Mercatox, Coinrail, DOBI trade, Tidex, Kuna, COSS, RightBTC, Tidebit, CoinEx, BitFlip, QBTC, Cryptopia, BitMart, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Coinbe, Hotbit, CoinBene, Upbit, Bibox, Huobi, Bilaxy, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, IDCM, Poloniex, LBank, Bitfinex, Coinone, Bit-Z, Gate.io, DigiFinex, WazirX, Koinex, Kucoin, Liqui, Coindeal, OEX, CoinExchange, CPDAX, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Cryptomate, ChaoEX, BtcTrade.im, Rfinex, Neraex, YoBit, Ovis, Binance, Exmo, CoinTiger, ABCC, GOPAX, EXX, Coinsuper, BCEX, C2CX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Exrates, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

