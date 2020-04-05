eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Up 36.4% Over Last Week

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bibox and OTCBTC. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $32,376.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bibox, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

