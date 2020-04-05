eosDAC Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 168.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $33,519.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, ZB.COM and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

