EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One EOSDT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $1,130.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Token Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,626,613 tokens. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

