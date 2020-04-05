EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of EPR Properties worth $74,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,530,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 34,422.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.18%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

