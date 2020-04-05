Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $623.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $624.69 on Friday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $440.72 and a 1-year high of $657.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

