ESBC Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. ESBC has a market capitalization of $285,587.30 and approximately $9,166.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ESBC has traded down 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00340099 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00416273 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00019071 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006707 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 22,816,478 coins and its circulating supply is 22,306,225 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.