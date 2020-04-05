Espers (ESP) Market Capitalization Tops $380,443.51

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Espers has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $380,443.51 and $16.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

