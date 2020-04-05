Espers Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, Espers has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Espers has a market cap of $305,343.53 and approximately $11.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

