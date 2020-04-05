Essentia Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $221,163.64 and approximately $21,877.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.23 or 0.04569042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

