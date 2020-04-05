Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $190.86 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

