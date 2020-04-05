Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.64.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $154.08. 1,589,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $194.11. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

