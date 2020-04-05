Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,115.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 152.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $85,115.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 187.8% higher against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinlim, LATOKEN and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.36 or 0.04608928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Coinlim, Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.