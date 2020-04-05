Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0042

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Ether-1 has a market cap of $185,705.52 and $15,296.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069984 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00342012 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000926 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021693 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008972 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012582 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

Ether-1 uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1's total supply is 44,053,209 coins. Ether-1's official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1's official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

