Ether-1 Price Up 1.4% This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $183,316.49 and approximately $12,529.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068669 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00341646 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000946 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047528 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008987 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012629 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,032,280 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.