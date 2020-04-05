Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $14,045.48 and $2,225.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,285,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

