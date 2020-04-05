Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47,353.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $47,353.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.02113347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00074998 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,859,094 coins and its circulating supply is 168,829,681 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

