Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $594.49 million and $1.20 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00075176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, FCoin, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.02122703 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, QBTC, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, CoinTiger, Coinbase Pro, Cryptomate, Poloniex, BTC Markets, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM, YoBit, Kraken, Huobi, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Coinsuper, Indodax, CoinEx, Coinnest, Bittrex, Coinone, Bitsane, EXX, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Liquid, Korbit, Exrates, Koineks, RightBTC, FCoin, Bitfinex, Bibox, BCEX, Bitbns, CPDAX, C-CEX, BigONE, OKEx, Cryptopia, HBUS, Bit-Z, OKCoin International, Kucoin, BitForex, HitBTC, ABCC, CoinBene, LBank, Ovis, Gatehub, Coinhub, Bithumb, C2CX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

