Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $71,528.53 and approximately $1,483.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.89 or 0.04457818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037065 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003394 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

