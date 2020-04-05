Etherparty Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,658.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $51,658.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, ACX, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.02549816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00200399 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ACX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.