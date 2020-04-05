E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of E*TRADE Financial worth $70,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,537,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

