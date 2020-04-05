EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,843.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $123,786.94 and $4,843.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000654 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001066 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,257,374 coins and its circulating supply is 33,292,668 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.