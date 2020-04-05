EURBASE Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, EURBASE has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00012609 BTC on exchanges. EURBASE has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1,418.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069959 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00342575 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000921 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047599 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008987 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001716 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars.

