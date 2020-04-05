Eva Cash Price Up 10.3% This Week (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Eva Cash has a market capitalization of $1,913.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. Over the last week, Eva Cash has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.04425324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009353 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

