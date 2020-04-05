Evedo (EVED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.32 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a total market cap of $61,407.42 and approximately $1.32 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.04607107 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00068292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036992 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009506 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,910,590 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

