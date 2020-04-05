EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $298,619.57 and approximately $430,520.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00341938 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000944 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047565 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009000 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012631 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

