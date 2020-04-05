EvenCoin Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $308,808.25 and $413,625.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069005 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00341303 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000924 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047191 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008996 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012587 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

