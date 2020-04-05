EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $83,061.59 and approximately $3,931.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.36 or 0.04608928 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00068336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

