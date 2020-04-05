Everex (EVX) Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Everex has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market cap of $3.33 million and $644,308.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Tidex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.55 or 0.02569008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00202209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BX Thailand, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Mercatox, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.