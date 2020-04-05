Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $33,090.47 and approximately $27.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

